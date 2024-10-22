"Today, When We Talk About India...": Dipali Goenka At NDTV World Summit

Gone are the days when women in the workplace were considered an alien concept. Over the last few decades, women have become a fundamental aspect of modern business dynamics. As organisations around the globe recognise the value of diverse leadership, their role in shaping the future of industries is becoming increasingly prominent. On day 2 of the NDTV World Summit 2024, the discussion titled "Women in Business: Redefining the Workplace" featured Dipali Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of Welspun India Ltd. Ms Goenka talked at length about the unique challenges and opportunities women face in the business landscape today.

In her opening remarks, Ms Goenka reflected on her journey. “When we talk about India, when we launched our first plant in 1993, India was opening up the licence raj,” she said. “They couldn't believe we were making towels. They said you just changed the labels. It's not made in India.” This scepticism has transformed significantly over the years. “Today, when we talk about India, India has become an integral part of the supply chain of all the retail chains,” she added.

Ms Goenka emphasised India's strengths, citing its stable democracy and young workforce. "India is in a very sweet spot... You see the neighbouring countries still struggling, and India really holds its own." With India poised to become the third-largest economy, Ms Goenka sees immense opportunities.

As a pioneer for women in business, she stressed the importance of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and government support. However, she acknowledged challenges, including geopolitical disruptions and supply chain issues. "The geopolitical situation we are in, the entire supply chain is in chaos. If the supply chain could have been 4-6 months, it is taking 12 months." She also mentioned issues with Indian cotton, stating that "the supply chain, the whole ecosystem is the biggest challenge."

As a pioneer for women in business, Ms Goenka, mother to two girls, remains committed to empowering women. "If I can do it, my daughters can do it. That's how I will open doors for many women, many girls." Her focus on inclusivity has transformed Welspun, increasing women's representation in the workforce from 8 per cent to 20 per cent. Ms Goenka emphasised the importance of self-belief, stating, "If you believe in yourself, you can do it. If you have the commitment, you can never give up."

Under Dipali Goenka's leadership, Welspun has grown from $400 million to $1.2 billion in revenue. She attributed her success to learning from scratch, playing to her strengths and understanding consumer needs. “It's been a very interesting journey,” she concluded.