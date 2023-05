Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s warplanes.

Training Ukrainian pilots in flying US-built F-16 fighter jets does not make NATO a party to the conflict, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has the right of self-defence...We help Ukraine to uphold that right," he told reporters. "That doesn't make NATO and NATO allies a party to the conflict."

