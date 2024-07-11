NATO Leaders Express 'Profound Concern' Over China-Russia Ties

NATO leaders accused Beijing of playing a key role in helping Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

NATO leaders on Wednesday said China's deepening ties with Russia are a cause of "deep concern" and accused Beijing of playing a key role in helping Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

China "has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine through its so-called 'no limits' partnership and its large-scale support for Russia's defense industrial base," NATO leaders said in a declaration from their summit in Washington.

