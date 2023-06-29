NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Donut-Shaped Rock On Mars

The rover snapped a picture of a big, dark stone with a hole in its centre.

NASA's Perseverance rover has been exploring Mars for a little over two years, and it has been sending back some amazing images of the Red Planet. This time, the rover rolled up on a rocky doughnut that may have fallen from the sky. The rover snapped a picture of a big, dark stone with a hole in its centre.

The SETI Institute on Monday shared a picture of the doughnut-shaped rock. The image was clicked with the Perseverance's SuperCam Remote Micro-Imager on June 23, according to the institute.

According to the Independent, astronomers discovered a structure on the planet resembling a bear's face. The structure was made of a rock formation that had two craters that created the "eyes of the bear." and a collapsed hill in a V-shape that resembled a snout.

Earlier, the Mastcam-Z instrument aboard the Perseverance rover collected 152 images while looking deep into Belva Crater, a large impact crater within the far larger Jezero Crater.

A few days back, NASA shared an image of Mars that potentially reveals traces of a turbulent river.