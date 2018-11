InSight mission landing will be shown on the seven-storey curved screen on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square.

NASA's historic test flight to Mars is scheduled for 3 pm Eastern Time today (1:30 am Indian Standard Time) and just like the movies, the landing will be broadcast in the middle of the Times Square in New York City.

The InSight mission landing will be shown on the seven-storey curved screen on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, Cnet reported.

The InSight launched on May 5 and after its successful landing, it will be NASA's first spacecraft to land on the Red Planet since Curiosity in 2012.