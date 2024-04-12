NASA Asked To Help To Find Loch Ness Monster

The hunt is scheduled from May 30 to June 2. (Representational)

The Loch Ness Centre, in the Scottish Highlands, has initiated a new hunt for the famous monster. The Loch Ness Centre has asked US space agency NASA, scientists and universities to help them.

Last year, the Loch Ness Centre collaborated with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) and hundreds of volunteers, both in-person and virtual, to search the legendary waters of Loch Ness, reported Independent.

The hunt is scheduled from May 30 to June 2 on the 90th anniversary of Sir Edward Mountain's expedition and commemorates the first organised surface watch of the Loch Ness, the report added.

There have been over 1,156 sightings of the creature since the inaugural expedition in 1934, reported Sky News.

The Loch Ness Centre, reopened after renovations, is at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, in Drumnadrochit, Scotland, where the first sighting was reported 90 years ago, the report said.

Aimee Todd from the Loch Ness Centre, told news.sky, "We are hoping that Nessie hunters around the world will help us reach the people at NASA. We are hoping to reach them through the power of social media. We are just hoping for their expert guidance to help with our ongoing quest to get answers.”

“We have gone to UK universities. We are hoping that experts from NASA might have some advanced imaging technology to scan the loch. We would have to sit down and talk to them about how to get it here,” she added.

Volunteers have been requested to keep an eye out for any signs of the monster in the Highlands. Those unable to make it in person, can still help by watching live cameras on the Visit Inverness Loch Ness website.

There will also be a screening of "Loch Ness: They Created a Monster" a documentary about monster hunting in the 1970s and 1980s, with a Q&A session with the director. You can join a live debate and hear witness accounts.