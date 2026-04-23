Mystery Deepens As 10 US Nuclear And Space Scientists Die Or Vanish

A series of unexplained deaths and disappearances involving scientists connected to some of America's most classified research programmes has triggered a sweeping federal investigation, sending shockwaves through Washington.

According to Fox News, the Trump administration has directed federal agencies to investigate whether the deaths and disappearances of scientists holding high-level security clearances are in any way connected. As per the CNN, the FBI is now leading the effort, working alongside the Department of Energy, the Department of War, and state and local law enforcement partners to find answers.

The cases span multiple institutions, including JPL, Los Alamos National Laboratory, MIT, Caltech, and the Kansas City National Security Campus. Among the most prominent victims, Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was found shot dead on his front porch in rural Llano, California. He had contributed to the NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor telescope programmes, as per the Fortune Magazine.



Monica Reza, a 60-year-old aerospace engineer and director of JPL's Materials Processing Group, disappeared during a hike in a Los Angeles forest in June 2025 and has never been located.

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Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland has been missing since he left his Albuquerque home on 27 February 2026, leaving behind his phone, prescription glasses, and wearable devices. Two Los Alamos employees, Melissa Casias and Anthony Chavez, also vanished weeks apart during 2025 under remarkably similar circumstances.

According to CNN, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee has launched its own investigation, warning the cases raise questions about a possible sinister connection, and has requested briefings from the FBI, the Defence Department, the Department of Energy, and NASA.

According to CBS News, nevertheless, security professionals remain cautious. Experts interviewed by journalists found no obvious link between the cases, pointing out that the incidents were spread across several years and involved only loosely affiliated organisations.