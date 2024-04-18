''My Life Is Lavish Too'': German Electrician Quits Job To Become Professional Jeff Bezos Lookalike

He says he is now able to live a similar life to Jeff Bezos.

A German electrician who left his job to pursue a career as a Jeff Bezos lookalike claims that he now enjoys a luxurious lifestyle just like the billionaire. According to the New York Post, Cagdas Halicilar, 46, known for his striking resemblance to the billionaire, says that he ''looks like his twin brother.''

After taking up the gig, his fortunes have considerably changed as he is now often found travelling on extravagant cruises. He also enjoys massive popularity as many fans of Mr Bezos approach him for selfies and videos, which he poses for quite willingly.

It all happened a couple of years back when his friend showed him a picture of Jeff Bezos and highlighted their similarities.

''When I became a businessman, my friends and acquaintances told me I looked like a multimillionaire. I didn't know what they meant by that until they showed me the photo of Jeff Bezos; some of my friends joked that he had cloned me,” he said.

Mr Halicilar then started emulating the Amazon founder's bald look and got into his character, which he says takes only a little effort. He then signed up with a doppelgänger agency.

''Because Jeff Bezos also dresses casually, it doesn't matter whether I'm wearing a suit or wearing jeans and a polo shirt. The only thing I do is shave my head and regularly apply Nivea cream. But I have already been doing this for over 10 years now,'' he said.

Thanks to his new job, he has landed several big opportunities, including various gigs on German TV stations and at events. He even did a guest spot on the German Netflix mini-series ''King of Stonks.''

During his recent trip to Seattle, Halicilar recounted how Amazon employees flocked to him for selfie requests.

''When I was in Seattle with my friends, we walked through the Amazon campus. All the Amazon employees came to me, wanted selfies and thanked me for being proud to work at Amazon,'' he recalled.

However, he confessed that his girlfriend, Barbara gets annoyed because of the amount of attention he receives on the street.

Mr Halicilar says he is now able to live a similar life to Mr Bezos. ''I also have a lifestyle almost like him – I often travel on ships and even have a butler and drink a good whiskey like Jeff. My wish is to drink a whiskey with Jeff Bezos on his yacht — he is just as much of a yacht fanatic as I am,'' he added.