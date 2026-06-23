'Moving As One Like Jellyfish': US Pilot's Encounter With Iran's Drone Swarm

A US fighter jet pilot who was rescued after being shot down over Iran in April reported seeing a bizarre formation of drones in the sky moments before ejecting from his aircraft, which is a sight that has triggered intense debate among American intelligence officials.

According to a report by CNN, the F-15 pilot described seeing multiple Iranian drones moving together in a formation that looked like a "jellyfish". The account was shared during an intelligence debrief after his rescue but has not been publicly reported earlier.

'Real Alien Sh*t': Pilot's Unusual Drone Encounter

One source familiar with the pilot's account told CNN that the formation appeared unlike anything previously seen.

"Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs," the source said. "Real alien sh*t."

Another source told the publication that the pilot described the sky as a "minefield of drones".

If the pilot's account is accurate, it could point to a major advancement in Iran's drone warfare programme, one where multiple unmanned aircraft can coordinate and move together as a single unit.

The technology is known as "one-to-many meshed networking", according to the report. It allows an operator to control several drones at once, creating a coordinated swarm-like system.

Questions Over How US Jet Was Brought Down

The exact reason behind the F-15's downing is still being investigated. However, early assessments suggested the unusual drone formation may have played a role in helping Iran target the American aircraft.

The F-15 had two crew members -- a pilot and a weapons systems officer. US forces immediately launched a rescue operation.

The pilot was recovered hours after ejecting from the jet, while the weapons systems officer survived alone in the mountains for more than a day before being rescued. It remains unclear whether the second crew member also saw the drones.

The incident marked the first time a US aircraft was shot down over Iran during the conflict. A second US aircraft, an A-10, was also lost during the rescue mission, though its pilot ejected safely outside Iranian airspace.

Was It A New Iranian Weapon Or A Misinterpretation?

Despite the dramatic account, US intelligence officials remain divided over what exactly the pilot witnessed.

One major concern is that the pilot suffered a concussion during the crash. It was also his second time being shot down during the Iran war. He had earlier been involved in a friendly-fire incident involving Kuwaiti forces, according to the report.

Officials questioned whether the pilot had seen a real breakthrough in Iranian technology, a test system, or something else.

During the debrief, intelligence officials reportedly asked him, "Are you sure you saw what you are saying you saw?"

Iran's Growing Drone Capabilities Raise Concerns

The debate comes as Washington and Tehran continue talks aimed at ending the Iran war following a ceasefire. While negotiations are expected to focus mainly on Iran's nuclear programme, other security concerns have also entered discussions.

Although US intelligence had not previously assessed that Iran possessed the specific drone capability described by the pilot, there have been reports of Iran receiving help from China and Russia in expanding its drone technology.

Experts warn that if Iran has developed drones capable of moving in coordinated formations while carrying explosives, it could create a serious challenge for US forces and its allies in the region.

"We will spend huge, huge dollars, like a lot of blood and treasure, protecting ourselves from something that can coordinate like that," Emma Bates, a drone warfare and defence modernisation expert, told CNN.

"If it can coordinate itself into a recognisable shape and maintain that shape, and if it's got explosives on board, and if it is holding resources in reserve to attack whatever the first volley didn't destroy - that's a very capable approach," Bates said.