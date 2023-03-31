Mould Problem Puts 9-Year-Old Permanently On Antibiotics, Mother Asks For Help

Exposure to mould in the home can be damaging to your health.

A young mother of five children in the UK has reported that a significant dumping issue in her home is the reason why her son is frequently becoming sick and using antibiotics.

She said that for seven years, there was mould in each of the three bedrooms of her Whitstable home.

According to KentLive, the 31-year-old has two sets of twins, aged three and nine, and another child who is 12. However, one of the nine-year-olds has an immunoglobulin A (IGA) deficiency. IGA is an antibody found in the inner lining of the nose, airways, and gut, which means a deficiency could make someone more susceptible to catching diseases and illnesses.

"I have had a severe mould problem for seven years now, and the council is constantly doing pointless work that is not solving it," she said.

Yet the council claimed that the first notice of mould in the house it received was in November of last year, and that it has plans in place to help address the problem.

"Initial treatment work and repointing took place in December. More substantial work, including thermoboarding, is booked in for early May, and we were in touch with her yesterday about the installation of a passive ventilation system," a Canterbury City Council spokesman said.

According to the National Health Service of the UK, if you have damp and mould in your home, you're more likely to have respiratory problems, respiratory infections, allergies, or asthma. Damp and mould can also affect the immune system.

It further stated that some people are more sensitive than others, including babies and children,older people, those with existing skin problems, those with respiratory problems, and those with a weakened immune system, such as those having chemotherapy.