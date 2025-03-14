More Student Visas To Be Revoked In Coming Days: US Secretary Of State

The United States will likely revoke visas of more students in the coming days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, whom the Trump administration aims to deport over his pro-Palestinian activism.

"In the days to come, you should expect more visas will be revoked as we identify people that we should have never allowed in," Rubio told reporters following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

