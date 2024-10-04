Moonwalker's Rolex Watch Up For Auction, Expected To Fetch Over Rs 3 Crore

A rare Rolex watch that journeyed to the Moon is set to be auctioned, with estimates suggesting a price that could soar beyond $400,000 (3.35 crore), the New York Post reported. The GMT-Master 'Pepsi' model, which belonged to the late astronaut Edgar Mitchell — the sixth man to walk on the Moon —will be offered by RR Auction. The auction house described the timepiece as part of Mitchell's collection, highlighting that it is one of only two Apollo-flown Rolex watches ever to be sold at auction. The auction for the watch will conclude on October 24.

Photographs reveal the iconic watch adorning the wrist of the Texas-born aviator during his historic Apollo 14 mission in 1971. While NASA gave astronauts Omega Speedmaster Professional watches, Mitchell opted for both the official timepiece and his personal 'Pepsi' model. The watch's distinctive name comes from its striking blue and red bezel, designed in collaboration with Pan American to help pilots track both local and Greenwich Mean Time.

Engraved with the words "Worn by Cdr. E. Mitchell on Apollo 14, 1971, To Karlin - My Daughter," the watch's sentimental value is expected to significantly enhance its auction price.

Mitchell, renowned for his role in the Apollo 14 mission, played a significant role in rescuing the crew of the Apollo 13 mission after its electrical system failed. For his lifesaving contributions, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Richard Nixon in 1970.

He passed away on February 4, 2016, at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy of exploration and inquiry into the mysteries of human experience.