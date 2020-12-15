Moderna Covid Vaccine Shows 'No Specific Safety Concerns': US Regulator

Modernas vaccine isn't yet approved in any other countries.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization) and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 per cent."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)