Missile That Downed MH17 Came From Russian Military Say Investigators

The Joint Investigation Team "has come to the conclusion that the BUK-TELAR that shot down MH17.

World | | Updated: May 24, 2018 15:07 IST
The missile used to shot down the plane was transported from a Russian military brigade. (File)

Utrecht, Netherlands: 
International investigators probing the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 revealed Thursday for the first time that the missile used to shot down the plane was transported from a Russian military brigade.

The Joint Investigation Team "has come to the conclusion that the BUK-TELAR that shot down MH17 came from 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade based in Kursk in Russia," top Dutch investigator Wilbert Paulissen said. "The 53rd Brigade forms part of the Russian armed forces," he told journalists at a press conference in the Netherlands.



