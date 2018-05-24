Missile That Downed MH17 Came From Russian Military Say Investigators

CommentsInternational investigators probing the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 revealed Thursday for the first time that the missile used to shot down the plane was transported from a Russian military brigade.
The Joint Investigation Team "has come to the conclusion that the BUK-TELAR that shot down MH17 came from 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade based in Kursk in Russia," top Dutch investigator Wilbert Paulissen said. "The 53rd Brigade forms part of the Russian armed forces," he told journalists at a press conference in the Netherlands.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)