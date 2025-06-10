Missile Launched From Yemen Toward Israel, Says Israeli Military

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it was working to intercept a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel, hours after Israel deployed its navy to hit targets in the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Israel threatened Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement - which has been attacking Israel in what it says is solidarity with Gaza - with a naval and air blockade if its attacks on Israel persist.

