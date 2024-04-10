Millionaire Bryan Johnson Shares Pics Of His Age-Reversing Transformation Over 6 Years

Mr Johnson credits his progress to Project Blueprint

Tech CEO Bryan Johnson claims to have reversed his ageing by 5.1 years! In a recent post, the 46-year-old shared photos from 2018, 2023, and 2024 to showcase his transformation. Mr Johnson credits his progress to Project Blueprint, a strict regimen involving a specialized diet and over 100 daily supplements, which reportedly costs him over $2 million annually.

"Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning..." Mr Johnson wrote while sharing the transformation collage on X.

See the post here:

Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning... pic.twitter.com/6AU5mtU5j6 — Zero /dd (@bryan_johnson) April 9, 2024

Mr Johnson's photos sparked debate online, with some mocking his appearance and others commending his dedication to [anti-ageing/health optimization].

A user wrote, "The fuller face made you look younger though although I don't doubt that your now feeling much healthier and have become healthier. Look at babies and toddlers. The reason they look young and cute is because of their round chubby faces. Being leaner and slimmer is healthier but for most people doesn't make them "look younger"

Another user wrote, "It's so crazy how you looked better in 2018."

The third user wrote, "Interesting shift with the hair colour, your body must gotten a better supply of minerals for that to happen, very cool!"

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. Johnson claims to have reversed his biological age by over 5 years and boasts improved health markers. He has invested heavily in Project Blueprint, which includes a special diet, medical monitoring, therapies, and exercise. Earlier this year, Mr Johnson claimed to have reversed hair loss through another self-developed programme.