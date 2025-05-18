Microsoft Worker Sacked After 25 Years Of Service On Birthday, Wife Shares Emotional Post

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Microsoft announced layoffs of approximately 6,000 employees worldwide. The layoffs represent about three percent of the company's global workforce. The decision aims to streamline management amid a push into AI.

Microsoft on Tuesday (May 13) announced it was laying off around 6,000 employees or three per cent of its global workforce to remove unnecessary layers of management as it aggressively pushes into artificial intelligence (AI). The decision sent shockwaves across the tech world, leading to an outpouring of emotions from employees who faced the unceremonious axe. On Reddit, the wife of a Microsoft employee who had worked at the company for 25 years, shared how her husband was "randomly selected by a computer algorithm" for the sack on his birthday.

“My husband has worked for Microsoft for 25 years. He was just laid off, randomly selected by a computer algorithm. His last day is this Friday, his 48th birthday,” the wife wrote on the r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit.

The woman said her husband was autistic and had multiple sclerosis, but it didn't stop him from consistently showing up for the tech giant, all these years.

"Never missed a day of work. Rarely called in sick (and would then work from home). Worked 60+ hours a week. Took on-call shifts during Christmas and Thanksgiving so coworkers with children could be home. He never asked for raises or promotions — he just kept showing up and solving impossible problems."

The OP added that her husband used to mentor other employees and was even known by the top hierarchy, but all counted for little when he was let go.

"I don't need pity. I just need someone to know what this world does to the people who give it everything — quietly, consistently, and without ever asking for more."

Microsoft slammed

Social media users expressed their sympathy towards the couple and slammed Microsoft for upending the lives of thousands of people.

"This is why no one should be loyal to an employer," said one user, while another added: "It would be interesting to know how many of the people chosen by this algorithm are over forty and/or have expensive health problems."

A third commented: "I wouldn't expect anything different from a company like Microsoft."

Microsoft said the layoffs are part of its efforts to stay competitive and agile as it rapidly integrates AI into its products and services. The company aims to automate routine tasks, freeing up employees to focus on higher-value work.

(NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the OP and the Reddit post)