Michelle Obama Skips Jimmy Carter's Funeral, Was To Sit Beside Donald Trump

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was noticeably absent from former President Jimmy Carter's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. A person familiar with her schedule told Politico that Michelle Obama had a scheduling conflict and is currently in Hawaii, per Politico.

Her office confirmed her absence, with spokesperson Crystal Carson stating, "Former First Lady Michelle Obama is not in attendance at President Carter's National Funeral Service. Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President", according to Associated Press.

Notably, Michelle Obama would have been seated next to former President Donald Trump, who instead sat next to her husband, former President Barack Obama. The two chatted for several minutes before the funeral began. Barack Obama, a Democrat, appeared to speak cordially to his Republican successor, as did former Democratic President Bill Clinton and his Republican successor, George W. Bush.

The funeral was a rare joint appearance of the five living presidents, including Obama, Trump, Clinton, George W. Bush, and President Joe Biden. They were joined by their spouses, including former first lady Melania Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former first lady Laura Bush and first lady Jill Biden, except for Michelle Obama. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence and former second lady Karen Pence were also present.

The event brought together prominent leaders from the past and present, along with dignitaries from all branches of the US government and representatives of foreign leaders.

CNN reported that Michelle Obama had been on an "extended vacation" in Hawaii, which conflicted with the funeral schedule. Her spokesperson did not comment on whether she would attend President Trump's inauguration on January 20. The dignitaries will gather again in Washington for the inauguration, marking another significant event that brings together the nation's leaders.

