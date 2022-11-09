'No Access To Systems, Kept Emails Active For Farewells': Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook owner Meta said it will keep email IDs active for people to send farewell mails

Facebook's parent firm Meta is firing 11,000 employees globally. In a company blog post, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said they have removed access to most Meta systems for people who have been told to leave.

However, in a consolation of sorts, Mr Zuckerberg said Meta will keep the email addresses of the affected employees active for a day so that they can send farewell to one another.

"We made the decision to remove access to most Meta systems for people leaving today given the amount of access to sensitive information. But we're keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell," Mr Zuckerberg said in the blog post titled "Mark Zuckerberg's Message to Meta Employees".

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," the Meta boss said.

The mass layoffs at Meta comes days after microblogging website Twitter fired 50 per cent of its workforce globally by its new owner Elon Musk.