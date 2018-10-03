Messages From Mahatma Gandhi Light Up Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Watch

Mahatma Gandhi's messages light up Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

On Mahatma Gandhi's 149th birth anniversary on Tuesday, Dubai had the tallest tribute. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, was lit spectacularly in the colours of the tricolor, with an image of Mahatma Gandhi. For several minutes, the building beamed Gandhi's popular quotes using special LED screenings. To complete the moment, a beautiful instrumental version of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan, "Vaishnav Jana To", played in the background.

"Be the change you wish to see in the world," "Non-violence is the virtue of the strong," "Poverty is the worst form of violence", were some of the thought-provoking messages that flashed during the special screening that lasted for about 20 minutes.

Not just the Burj Khalifa, more than 120 locations around the world became a medium to spread Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, peace and non-violence. These included London's Piccadilly Circus, Vienna's Welt Museum, Budapest's Buda Castle, Rome's Palazzo Senatorio and Indonesia's Prambanan Temple among others.



Watch the video here:

Stunning LED display at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai!



Message of Mahatma Gandhi resonates world over as more than 120 locations world over join in paying homage to Bapu on #BapuAt150. pic.twitter.com/4ZYTNaSvee - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 2, 2018

Indians around the world were swelled with pride at witnessing this profound tribute. Many shared their feelings on micro-blogging site Twitter.



"It's a proud moment for all Indians," shared a Twitter user, "Thank you UAE, for showcasing messages from India's father," commented another.



Navdeep Suri, Indian Ambassador to UAE shared, "Such a joy to see the Burj Khalifa lit up with Gandhiji - visuals, text and music in perfect harmony".



Earlier on August 15, India's Independence Day, Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colours of the national flag.

We congratulate India on their 72nd Independence Day from #BurjKhalifa. #EmaarDubaipic.twitter.com/mmSNnWek2s - Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2018

Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2 is observed as Gandhi Jayanti in India and International Day of Nonviolence around the world.