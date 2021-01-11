Melania Trump's 'Our Path Forward' Message A Week After Capitol Violence

Melania Trump extended her condolences to ones killed in the Capitol Hill siege (File)

US First Lady Melania Trump put out a statement today condemning last week's Capitol Hill siege that shook America saying, "violence is never acceptable."

"Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol," she said in a statement titled "Our path forward' released by the White House.

She added that this time is for the United States to "heal in a civil manner."

She also urged people to stop the violence and said, "I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness."

The 50-year-old also said that the false accusations and "unwanted personal attacks" on her around the riots was "shameful".

Ms Trump extended her condolences to ones killed in the Capitol Hill siege. Four Donald Trump supporters, who had stormed the Capitol last week, had died in the violence. Two police officers had also died.

"Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time," her statement read.

She concluded the statement thanking "millions of Americans" who supported her and her husband Donald Trump for the four years of his presidency.

"I am grateful to you all for letting me serve you on platforms which are dear to me," she added.

Last week, an angry mob of President Donald Trump's supporters swarmed into the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, destroying property and shouting slogans. A stand-off with the police followed in which a woman was shot dead. Three others died due to various medical emergencies.

Donald Trump had said, "we love you" to his supporters who had vandalized the Capitol hours before asking them to "go home".

He has gone largely silent in recent days - making few statements and holding no news conferences. Twitter has also banned him permanently for language that could incite violence cutting off his access to his nearly 90 million followers.