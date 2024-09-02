'Melania Trump Hates Donald Trump, Wants Kamala Harris To Win': Ex-Aide's Stunning Claim

A former Trump aide has claimed that Melania Trump is rooting for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

The former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has made a stunning claim - that Donald Trump's wife Melania is secretly rooting for Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He went on to claim that Melania Trump is supporting Kamala Harris because "she hates Donald Trump".

Mr Scaramucci, in his recent interview on the MediasTouch podcast, claimed Melania Trump is even more enthusiastic about a Kamala Harris victory than he is.

Interestingly, Mr Scaramucci's remarks come at a time when the former First Lady has been absent at husband Donald Trump's political campaign rallies. She was seen only at a few fundraising events and the rally in which there was an assassination attempt on Trump.

Speaking with host Ben Meiselas, Mr Scaramucci claimed Melania Trump is far more keener than him to see Kamala Harris take over the White House. In a response to a question, he said "Maybe Melania Trump. That could be the only person I think of. Because she hates (Trump)," he said.

Mr Scaramucci went on to say that his wife hates Donald Trump too. "My wife hates Trump as much as Melania does," adding jokingly that even the host of the interview is "nicer to Trump than Melania is".

WHO IS ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI?

Anthony Scaramucci was responsible for all communications at the White House for a mere 11 days in 2017 - from July 21 to July 31, following which he was fired by Donald Trump. According to UK news website Daily Mail, Mr Scaramucci's appointment led to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's resignation the very next day. Mr Spicer had voiced his displeasure about Mr Scaramucci being hired.

Within a few days Mr Scaramucci found himself in a major PR mess, soon after which then President Donald Trump fired him as John Kelly, the Chief of Staff at the time, questioning his credibility.

DONALD TRUMP TRASHES CLAIMS

Donald Trump has rubbished Mr Scaramucci's comments about him and his wife Melania. Mr Trump dismisses his allegations saying his former aide is a bitter man who holds a grudge.

MELANIA TRUMP'S LOW ATTENDANCE AT TRUMP RALLIES

Melania Trump has been keeping a low profile and has hardly attended husband Donald Trump's rallies. She is reportedly occupied with her son Barron Trump's college education and spends most of her time in New York, where her son is planning to attend college. She has also expressed her fondness for New York.

Melania Trump is reportedly focusing more on family and personal milestones, than on Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential campaign. On October 1 this year, she will release her memoir, Melania. Her office describes the book as "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has forged her own path, overcome challenges, and defined personal excellence."

