Meet 'The Beast', US Presidential Limousine That Donald Trump Will Use

Donald Trump is set to take oath as US President for his second term on January 20. As Trump returns to the White House as the 47th president of America, one of the most striking symbols of the presidency will accompany him — the presidential limousine called 'Cadillac One' or 'The Beast'.



The significance of this heavily armoured vehicle goes far beyond transportation. It represents the importance placed on safeguarding the President of the United States, ensuring uninterrupted communication in times of crisis.



At its core, the limousine is a mobile fortress. In a world where threats can come from anywhere, the limousine ensures the president is protected from potential dangers, including physical attacks, biochemical threats or even cyber disruptions, according to NBC News. The passenger doors of Cadillac One come with no keyholes, and only Secret Service agents know how to open them.



Every detail of the vehicle's design prioritises security. It features a range of defensive capabilities, including smoke screens, bulletproof windows, and door handles that can deliver electric shocks. Weighing between eight to ten tonnes, it has eight-inch armour plating and armoured floor plates to withstand bomb blasts. The limo is also equipped with advanced communication systems that allow the president to issue nuclear launch codes and coordinate with other vehicles in the motorcade. The Beast is stocked with a supply of blood matching the president's type and has its own oxygen supply in case of chemical attacks. The vehicle is part of a highly coordinated motorcade with decoy cars, armoured SUVs, and a variety of specialised vehicles for security. During President Joe Biden's inauguration, seven Beasts were deployed.



The limousine is more than a protective bubble — it's a mobile command centre. In any emergency, the president must remain capable of making crucial decisions. ‘The Beast' is equipped with secure communication systems allowing the president to stay in constant contact with government officials, military leaders and global allies.



The presidential limousine is a powerful diplomatic tool as well. One of its defining features is its ability to travel wherever the president goes. Transported by military cargo planes like the US Air Force C-17, the limousine is always on hand to provide the president with a secure mode of transport, even in foreign territories. When the vehicle arrives in another country, accompanied by the motorcade and flying both the US flag and the host nation's flag, it signals mutual respect and the significance of the president's visit.



Today's threats are far more complex, ranging from drone attacks to cyber warfare. ‘The Beast' is designed to counter a wide variety of risks. Its night-vision systems, tear gas dispensers, and electrified door handles are examples of the continuous innovation needed to protect the president from unforeseen dangers, stated the NBC News report.



Over the decades, the presidential limousine has evolved to address new security challenges. The tradition of specially designed presidential vehicles dates back to 1939 when Franklin D Roosevelt was provided with a custom-built Lincoln convertible, famously called the ‘Sunshine Special' due to its open-top design, according to a CBS News report.



For many years, open vehicles were a common choice for presidential transport, allowing the public to see their leader up close. But it stopped following the assassination of John F Kennedy in 1963. The event marked a turning point in presidential security, leading to the adoption of fully enclosed, heavily fortified limousines.



With each new model, these vehicles have been upgraded to incorporate the latest in safety technology, reflecting the ever-evolving approach to protecting the nation's leader.