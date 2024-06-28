Meet Nigel Farage, The Right-Winger Leader Who Will Challenge Rishi Sunak

Just over a week after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for snap polls, pro-Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage announced he would return to front-line politics. Mr Farage will lead the right-wing Reform UK, which was earlier called the Brexit Party, in the July 4 general election. The 60-year-old had earlier said he would not contest the election and help his friend Donald Trump fight US Presidential elections come November.



Often referred to as a "disruptor" in UK politics, the former UKIP leader has previously made seven unsuccessful parliamentary bids.



Here are some facts on Nigel Farage:



1. Nigel Farage was born on April 3, 1964, in Farnborough, Kent, England. He attended Dulwich College, a private school in London, where he developed an early interest in politics. At 14, he joined the Conservative Party in 1978, inspired by a visit from Conservative politician Keith Joseph. Instead of pursuing higher education, Mr Farage began his career as a trader on the London Metal Exchange in 1982 at age 18. He has been married twice and has four children, with a rich family history that includes a grandfather who fought and sustained injuries during World War I.



2. Nigel Farage, a staunch Thatcherite, quit the Conservative Party in 1992 over the Maastricht Treaty. He then co-founded the UK Independence Party (UKIP). Over two decades after UKIP's founding, Mr Farage led them to a historic win in the 2014 European Parliament elections. With over 27% vote share and most seats, it was a first for the non-Labour or Conservative party in over a century (since 1906). He served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for over two decades, representing South-East England from 1999 to 2020. During his tenure as an MEP, he became a prominent voice in the European Parliament, advocating for British sovereignty and criticising EU policies.



3. Nigel Farage played a crucial role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, advocating for Britain's exit from the EU, citing the migrant crisis and terrorist attacks in Europe. The vote was close, with 52% of voters choosing to leave the EU, which Mr Farage called Britain's "Independence Day". After the referendum, he left UKIP in 2016 and launched the Brexit Party in 2019, which later became Reform UK.



4. The 60-year-old has overcome two significant health challenges in his life. In 1985, at 21, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had a testicle removed. He has since criticised the National Health Service (NHS) for inadequate diagnosis and treatment. Later, in 2010, Mr Farage survived a plane crash on election day. The aircraft, towing a UKIP banner, crashed into a field, leaving Mr Farage with broken ribs, a punctured lung and a broken sternum.



5. Nigel Farage has been a confidant of Donald Trump, providing counsel on policy matters such as Brexit and trade. Although not a formal aide, Mr Farage has been a vocal supporter of the former US president's policies and actions and has campaigned on his behalf, including in the 2016 US presidential election. He was also the first British politician to meet with Mr Trump after his 2016 election victory.