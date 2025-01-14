Meet Howard Buffett, Warren Buffett's Middle Child And Heir

Billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway co-founder Warren Buffett has named his middle child, Howard "Howie" Buffett, his successor. The 70-year-old will take over as the non-executive chairman of the $1 trillion (around Rs 86.55 lakh crore) business empire.

The 94-year-old billionaire, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealed that nearly all of his remaining wealth will be directed to a new charitable trust. Mr Buffett, who has been "planning for decades" for the transition, has ensured that his three children - Susie, Howard, and Peter - will not inherit the bulk of his fortune but will instead manage the new trust. The trio will oversee $140 billion worth of Berkshire stocks dedicated to philanthropic efforts.

On choosing Howie as successor, Mr Buffet said, "He is getting it because he's my son. I'm very, very, very lucky in the fact that I trust all three of my children."

Howie, who has served as a director on Berkshire's board for over 30 years, said he feels ready to take on the role. "I feel I'm prepared for it because he prepared me. That's a lot of years of influence and a lot of years of teaching," he told the WSJ.

Who is Howie Buffet?