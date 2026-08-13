Meet Gautam Rangarajan, The Indian-Origin Strategist Taking Key Role At No. 10

Indian-origin strategist and media executive Gautam Rangarajan has been appointed as expert adviser on structure and process by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Rangarajan has taken up the newly created role at 10 Downing Street this week.

"Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation," said the UK Prime Minister's Office in a brief announcement. He will advise the Prime Minister's office on its structure and working processes.

Who is Gautam Rangarajan

Gautam Rangarajan has spent more than three decades working at the BBC before taking up his new role in the UK administration. He studied Music at the University of Cambridge, where he completed a Bachelor of Arts degree with First Class honours. He also completed the FT Board Director Programme and received the Non-Executive Director Diploma in 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He spent more than three decades at the BBC, starting as a trainee producer in 1993 with BBC Radio Classical Music. Later, he worked in multiple roles across BBC Wales and BBC Radio.

From 1995 to 2001, he was a producer, working in arts, music and features at BBC Wales. His work included programmes such as The Night of the October Revolution, Opera in Action and Artist of the Week for Radio 3.

Rangarajan also worked as a music producer on productions, including Poppea, Curlew River, Cardiff Singer and Nabucco for BBC Two. He was also involved with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Between 2001 and 2003, he worked as an executive producer, leading the Radio Music Department for BBC Wales and BBC Radio. In this role, he produced programmes for BBC Radios 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Rangarajan then became Head of Strategy and Policy from 2005 to 2009. Then, from 2009 to 2013, he served as Controller, BBC Corporate Strategy. He led pan-BBC corporate strategy and was involved in the 2010 licence fee settlement.

In 2013, Rangarajan became Group Director of Strategy and Performance, a position he held until April 2025. As Group Director, he was responsible for pan-BBC strategy for 10 years.

After leaving the BBC in 2025, he worked as a freelance consultant. He is also a Board Trustee at Glyndebourne, a role he has held since January 2025. He has sung with the Choir of the Temple Church and has deputised with Polyphony and the choirs of Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and St George's Chapel, Windsor. He has also worked as a recording producer, including on the 2012 CD A Festival of Psalms.