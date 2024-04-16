Meet Australia's New Hero, The 'Bollard Man', Who Fended Off Sydney Stabber

Frenchman Damien Guerot has made headlines globally for his brave actions during a distressing incident at Westfield Bondi Junction in Australia. Mr Guerot, now known as the “Bollard Man”, went face to face with assailant Joel Cauchi during the stabbing spree that resulted in the deaths of five women and one man. The assailant, armed with a knife, injured 12 others before being shot dead by police.

Damien Guerot's brave act, captured in a viral video, showed him and his friend Silas Despreaux, both construction workers, acting on instinct and springing into action upon hearing the screams of the victims. They confronted Mr Cauchi on an escalator, with Mr Guerot waving a bollard in defence. Despite their efforts to stop Mr Cauchi, he fled down the escalator, however, Mr Guerot chased after him. Ultimately, it was Inspector Amy Scott who ended the chase by fatally shooting the assailant.

In 2018 a brave man used a shopping trolley to stop a terrorist attack in Bourke Street Melbourne. In 2024 it's a brave man with a bollard. I can think of better tools to stop a mass stabbing. pic.twitter.com/n1pAk4bHyb — Daniel (@VoteLewko) April 13, 2024

Who is Damien Guerot?