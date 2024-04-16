Meet Australia's New Hero, The 'Bollard Man', Who Fended Off Sydney Stabber

Frenchman Damien Guerot has made headlines globally for his brave actions during a distressing incident at Westfield Bondi Junction in Australia. Mr Guerot, now known as the “Bollard Man”, went face to face with assailant Joel Cauchi during the stabbing spree that resulted in the deaths of five women and one man. The assailant, armed with a knife, injured 12 others before being shot dead by police.
Damien Guerot's brave act, captured in a viral video, showed him and his friend Silas Despreaux, both construction workers, acting on instinct and springing into action upon hearing the screams of the victims. They confronted Mr Cauchi on an escalator, with Mr Guerot waving a bollard in defence. Despite their efforts to stop Mr Cauchi, he fled down the escalator, however, Mr Guerot chased after him. Ultimately, it was Inspector Amy Scott who ended the chase by fatally shooting the assailant.
Who is Damien Guerot?
- Damien Guerot is a French construction worker who has been living in Australia.
- Sharing his first thoughts on seeing Mr Cauchi, Mr Guerot told Australian TV network Channel Seven: "We just saw him coming... we were thinking, 'We need to try to stop him'"
- Describing the attack, Damien Guerot reflected, “We didn't think, it's like you couldn't think at that moment, just like adrenaline.” “The eyes was like empty eyes. (Joel Cauchi) was like, uh, it wasn't there,” he recalled.
- The public called Damien Guerot a “hero” and advocated for him to be granted Australian citizenship, citing his brave actions as a "true act of Australianism."
- Damien Guerot's future in Australia was uncertain as his visa will expire next month. Now, after his heroic stint, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged permanent residency for Mr Guerot. "I say this to Damien Guerot, who is dealing with his visa applications, that you are welcome here. You are welcome to stay for as long as you like,” said the Prime Minister.