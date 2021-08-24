McDonald's Across UK Out Of Milkshakes As Brexit, Covid Hit Supply Chain

McDonald's has stopped selling milkshakes, bottled drinks at all outlets across UK (File)

The year 2021 seems to have brought its own share of bad luck for McDonald's. The fast-food giant has reportedly stopped selling milkshakes and bottled drinks at almost 1,300 restaurants across the United Kingdom.

Staff shortages, lack of truck drivers, and supply chain delays are speculated to be reasons behind this decision. Though McDonald's didn't specify a reason, the staff shortages could be related to Brexit as well as the coronavirus pandemic. Both factors have affected the supply chains of several companies. Brexit has also imposed new trade barriers with the European Union (EU), which is affecting the proper functioning of supply chains.

According to a CNN Business report, a McDonald's spokesperson said, “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.”

The spokesperson added, “We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has further stressed out these companies that are struggling to find workers. The UK pandemic rules made quarantine compulsory for a person coming in contact with an infected person. The new rules, which came into force last week, lifted the compulsion from fully vaccinated individuals.

But the shortage of truck drivers continues to affect supply chains. The shortage is attributed to thousands of EU nationals who left the UK after Brexit was brought into force. According to a BBC report, a survey by Road Haulage Association (RHA) done last month suggests that the UK is facing a shortage of over one lakh truck drivers.

Other businesses affected

According to the BBC report, last week Nando's, a South African multinational food chain, had to close many of its UK outlets because of a shortage of Peri Peri Chicken - a signature dish at the restaurant.

KFC, too, has said that it has not been able to stock some of the items on its menu due to supply chain issues.

Arla, a dairy giant, has said that its milk supplies to supermarkets have been hit because of a shortage of drivers.

Haribo, a German confectionery giant, is also facing issues due to a shortage of drivers and finding it difficult to deliver its sweets to stores across the UK.