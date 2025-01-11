Advertisement

Mayotte, Ravaged By Cyclone Chido In December, Braces For New Storm

The French overseas territory of Mayotte, devastated by the passage of Cyclone Chido in December, will be placed on a red weather alert from 1900 GMT on Saturday, a top official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Mayotte was hit by Cyclone Chido in December.
Paris:

The French overseas territory of Mayotte, devastated by the passage of Cyclone Chido in December, will be placed on a red weather alert from 1900 GMT on Saturday, a top official said, as residents of the Indian Ocean archipelago brace for a new storm.

"I have decided to bring forward this red alert to 10:00 pm to allow everyone to take shelter, to confine themselves, to take care of the people close to you, your children, your families," Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, the top Paris-appointed official on the territory, said on television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Cyclone Chido, Mayotte Archipelago, Mayotte New Storm
