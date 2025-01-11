Mayotte, Ravaged By Cyclone Chido In December, Braces For New Storm

The French overseas territory of Mayotte, devastated by the passage of Cyclone Chido in December, will be placed on a red weather alert from 1900 GMT on Saturday, a top official said, as residents of the Indian Ocean archipelago brace for a new storm.

"I have decided to bring forward this red alert to 10:00 pm to allow everyone to take shelter, to confine themselves, to take care of the people close to you, your children, your families," Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, the top Paris-appointed official on the territory, said on television.

