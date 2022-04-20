Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Calls India Pharmacy Of World

It is my privilege to participate in the inaugural session of AYUSH investment, said the Mauritius PM

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who is on an 8-day visit to India, on Wednesday called India the pharmacy of the world and expressed gratitude to the country for sending Ayurvedic medicines during COVID-19 pandemic.

"India is the pharmacy of the world. We're grateful to India for sending Ayurvedic medicines during the COVID pandemic. In Mauritius, the practice of AYUSH is popular, and we have embraced the notion that traditional medicines compliment modern medicines," Jugnauth said in his address at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar on Wednesday in the presence of WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Besides the WHO DG and Mauritius PM, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

"It is my privilege and honor to participate in the inaugural session of AYUSH investment and innovation summit," Mr Jugnauth said.

On this occasion, Jugnauth said, India is showcasing its official recognition of therapies originating from traditional medical systems by hosting the first-ever WHO-Global Center for Traditional Medicine.

"Traditional medicine has been an integral resource for health for centuries in communities around the world and the use of traditional complementary or alternative medicine is especially widespread in settings where access to conventional medications is limited," he said.

He further said that the socio-cultural practice and biodiversity and heritage of traditional medicine are invaluable resources to evolve inclusive, diverse sustainable development.

Mauritius Prime Minister highlighted that the World Health Organization estimates that 80 per cent of the world population uses traditional medicine of various origins.

"The knowledge of traditional medicine, treatments and practices must not only be respected but must also be preserved and promoted," he noted.

Jugnauth continued by saying that for PM Modi the whole world is a "family".

"The initiation of this project by PM Modi translates into reality, his vision to offer to the world a new way of healing the suffering of people. For PM Modi the whole world is a family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said.

He further congratulated Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel for the successful groundbreaking ceremony for the setting up of the WHO Global Center for traditional medicine.

Talking about Mauritius and India ties, he said, "Mauritius and India share the same ancestral values and the practice of AYUSH forms an integral part of nourishing traditions. Moreover, in Mauritius, the practice of AYUSH is popular and fully recognized as a good mix of science and tradition and also as a form of alternative medicine."

Jugnauth highlighted that Mauritius has embraced similar medical philosophies, recognizing that traditional medicine does complement scientific medicine and represents a way of healthy living and treatment with established medical concepts on the prevention of diseases and the promotion of good health.

"Indeed, in Mauritius, the practice of Ayurveda is rooted in our history. The practice is blossoming and growing more vibrant, every day," he said.

He noted that Mauritius is one of the rare countries outside India, where the practice of Ayurvedic medicines is governed by a legal framework, the Ayurveda and other traditional medicine act.

