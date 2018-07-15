Maryam Nawaz Turns Down Better Facilities In Jail On Her 'Own Will'

Maryam Nawaz said refusing the facilities was her decision, taken without any pressure from anyone

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted in the Avenfield Corruption case along with her father Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday issued a statement stating that she refused better facilities on her "own will".



"I was offered to apply for better class/facilities by the Superintendent of the jail, as per the rules, that I refused of my own will - This is purely my own decision, taken without any pressure from anyone." she said.



The lawyers of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Sharif will file an appeal against the Accountability Court order convicting them in the case.



Sharif's lawyers on Saturday were in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where the two have been lodged, to get the legal papers signed by Sharif and Maryam.



