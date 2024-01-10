Mark Zuckerberg Raising Cattle With Beer And Nuts, Wants To Create Highest Quality Beef

Mark Zuckerberg wants to create "the highest quality beef in the world".

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has added another project to his vast portfolio. The billionaire recently revealed that he is raising cattle on a ranch to create "the highest quality beef in the world". The billionaire, who is well-known for his exercise regimens, said that he has started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai.

He stated that the cattle would be on a macadamia and beer diet. "Started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch."

It is to be noted that Angus is a Scottish breed of small cattle that is very well-liked in the United States for its steak and Wagyu is a collection of four types of Japanese cattle raised for beef.

"We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated. Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees," Mr Zuckerberg added.

He also discussed how he involved his daughters in running the ranch, which helped them feel more connected to the endeavour as a family. "My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season," the Meta CEO remarked.

Concluding the post, the tech billionaire stated that this is his "most delicious" project to date.

The post featured an image of Mark Zuckerberg smiling while cooked beef was kept in front of him. Another image featured his daughter working at the ranch.

Since being shared, his announcement has amassed a lot of reactions online.

"Wait but don't they get drunk from the beer?" said a user.

"That is an absolutely ridiculous waste of money, land, and resources," commented another person.

A third person said, "looks incredible".

"Hmmmm you might want to look into meat and the environment, just saying," commented a person.

"That looks phenomenal!" said a person.