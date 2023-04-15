Mark Sheehan, The Script Guitarist, Dies At 46

The group announced that he died on April 14.

Mark Sheehan, co-founder of and guitarist for the Irish rock band The Script, has died. The 46-year-old died in a hospital following a brief illness, the band announced on their Twitter handle. The group announced that he died on April 14.

The caption reads, "Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/x9hM4byVT9 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

According to BBC, Mark Sheehan formed the band in 2001 alongside vocalist Danny O' Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

In response to the announcements, fans and contemporaries were quick to honour his memory.

"My deepest condolences to Mark's friends and family during this difficult time. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers," wrote a user.

Ryan Tedder wrote, "I can't BELIEVE this he will be so missed one of the nicest best dudes I've ever had the pleasure of touring with and hanging with. This is horrible."

"I'm lost for words ! He will be missed and won't be forgotten," the third user wrote.

"Omg! This is so heartbreaking. Sending prayers to the family and the band," fourth commented.

The fifth commented, "Can't even put into words how much my heart hurts at this. Thank you for the amazing memories Mark, thank you for the beautiful, unforgettable songs and thank you for shining so bright."



