Mark Carney Sworn In As New Canada PM Amid Threats To Trade, Sovereignty

Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's prime minister on Friday in Ottawa. Carney took oath in the office in the presence of General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles.

In light of the deteriorating relations with the US under President Donald Trump's administration, his leadership marks a significant change in the country's political landscape. Carney, a 59-year-old former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, took the oath in both English and French, pledging allegiance to King Charles III and vowing to serve as a "faithful and true servant to his majesty".

Carney's defeated his rivals on Sunday in a race to become leader of the ruling Liberal Party, despite lacking prior political experience. This unprecedented move has sparked interest, especially given Carney's background in navigating complex economic crises. His first major challenge will be addressing the strained US-Canada relations, which have hit an all-time low.

To tackle this, Carney plans to reshape his cabinet, with Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc shifting to the international trade portfolio and Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne taking over as finance minister. This strategic move aims to bolster Canada's alliances in Europe, particularly in London and Paris, where Carney is scheduled to visit next week.

Carney replaces Justin Trudeau, who served as prime minister for over nine years. Carney's outsider status, combined with his experience in managing crises, was seen as a major factor in his victory.

In a statement, Carney emphasised his commitment to defending Canadian sovereignty, saying he would only meet with Trump "when there is respect for Canadian sovereignty." He also reiterated his intention to maintain retaliatory tariffs on US goods until the US demonstrates respect for Canada.

Efforts are currently underway to arrange a call between Trump and Carney, according to Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

