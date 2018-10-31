Man Killed In Russian Security Service Blast Brought Bomb With Him

Three FSB security service employees were injured in the blast.

World | | Updated: October 31, 2018 15:03 IST
The Anti-Terrorism Committee said the man was killed as he was carrying an explosive (Representational)

Moscow: 

A man killed in a blast in an FSB security service building in northern Russia Wednesday was carrying an explosive device, Russia's anti-terrorism committee said.

"According to preliminary information, the person who came into the building took out of a bag an unidentified item which after a period of time exploded in his hands, as a result of which he sustained fatal injuries," it said in a statement.

Three FSB employees were injured in the blast, the committee added.



