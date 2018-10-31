Man Killed In Russian Security Service Blast Brought Bomb With Him

A man killed in a blast in an FSB security service building in northern Russia Wednesday was carrying an explosive device, Russia's anti-terrorism committee said.
"According to preliminary information, the person who came into the building took out of a bag an unidentified item which after a period of time exploded in his hands, as a result of which he sustained fatal injuries," it said in a statement.
Three FSB employees were injured in the blast, the committee added.
