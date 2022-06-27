Man Dressed As UK PM Boris Johnson Gets Chased By Police, Video Goes Viral

The video has garnered over 470,000 views and thousands of likes and comments.

A man dressed as United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson entertained cricket fans on day two of the third and final Test between England and New Zealand by running through the stands while being chased by men dressed as police officers.

The incident took place at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England. A viral video taken in the stands shows one cricket lover dressed as Mr Johnson, complete with a blonde wig, a blue tie and a white shirt with "Please vote Boris 4 No. 10" written on the back. The short clip shows the man being chased by the rest of his friends, who were all dressed up in police uniforms.

The clip sees the group make their way along the edge of the boundary. In the background, the crowd can also be heard cheering.

According to Indy 100, the video was in reference to the recent Partygate scandal, which saw Mr Johnson become the first sitting Prime Minister to be found to have broken the law. The Metropolitan Police had investigated 12 different law-breaking parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK PM is said to have attended six of them and was even hit with a fine over his 2020 birthday party. Despite facing a vote of no-confidence earlier this month following the scandal, Mr Johnson managed to survive.

Coming back to the video, since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered more than 470,000 views and thousands of likes and comments. One user jokingly wrote, "Can't be the real Boris Johnson. The police are making an effort to catch him." Others simply called the video "amazing" and "brilliant" and flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.