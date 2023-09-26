Man Dies After Being Struck By Bull At Spanish Festival

The bull running festival attracts huge crowds. (Representational Pic)

A 61-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull at a festival in Spain's Valencia. According to the BBC, the incident took place in the town of Pobla de Farnals on Saturday. The man was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery but died on Sunday. His 63-year-old friend was also attacked in both legs by the same bull and is in a stable condition in hospital, the outlet further said. The video of the incident has appeared on social media too.

The bull running festival attracts huge crowds and has seen a number of incidents involving spectators and participants being badly injured in recent years.

The victim's identity has not been revealed, said Independent.

In the festival, bulls are released into the streets and runners dash ahead of them - something that has become controversial in Spain. Activists have pointed out that it amounts to animal cruelty as well as endangers the people involved.

Rights groups AnimaNaturalis and CAS International conducted a survey, which found that more than 1,820 bull running events take place across all Spanish municipalities every year.

Despite the complaints, these events are held regularly. The most famous is held in the northern city of Pamplona.

The BBC said that the bull-running season provides much needed boost to Valencia's economy. Citing a 2019 study, it said that these festivals created more than 3,000 jobs and generated wealth worth 300 million euros.

In a similar incident, two men, aged 50 and 46, died after being struck by bulls in Valencia. In 2015, one person from the US and another one from UK during a bull run San Fermin festival.