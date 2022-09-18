Man Accidentally Gets Rs 1.9 Crores Payment From Google, Seeks Answer On Internet

Mr Curry did not spend any amount and waited for Google to take the money back.

Sam Curry, a staff security engineer at the Yuga Labs in the metro region of Omaha, in the US took to Twitter when he received an unexpected amount of $250,000 from Google in to his account. Mr Curry shared a post on Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch Google? (it's OK if you don't want it back...)"

According to a report by Newsweek, he sometimes works as bug bounty hunters, and help companies like Google find bugs in their software.Mr Curry told NPR in an interview that he was only keeping the money in case Google sought to get it back, but he was free to use it. He added that if Google didn't respond to him right once, he could have to transfer the money into another account to avoid paying taxes on it.

A google spokesperson told NPR, "Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error. We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it.".

It should be noted that the money was in Mr Curry account for over 3 weeks, but he did not spend any amount and waited for Google to take the money back. Mr Curry's guess was right, Google did pay the money by accident.

The company intended to get the money back, the spokesperson further said.

Curry stated that he was curious to learn how frequently something similar occurs at Google as well as what procedures are in place to look for similar failures. He said he still had the money in his account as of Thursday afternoon.