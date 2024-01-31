Malaysia's New King Owns 300 Luxury Cars, 1 Was Gifted By Adolf Hitler

The Sultan's investment portfolio stands at $1.1 billion.

At 65, Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar is set to ascend the throne in Malaysia, bringing with him a wealth estimated at a staggering $5.7 billion and an empire that extends far beyond the boundaries of his country.

Sultan Ibrahim's realm encompasses an array of ventures, from real estate and mining to telecommunications and palm oil. The opulent Istana Bukit Serene, his official residence, is a testament to his family's wealth. The ruler's collection of over 300 luxury cars, including one purportedly gifted by Adolf Hitler, is housed on the grounds, while a fleet of private jets, including a gold-and-blue Boeing 737, sits nearby. His family also owns a private army.

A Glimpse Into The Sultan's Wealth

While the estimated family fortune is pegged at $5.7 billion by Bloomberg, the true extent of Sultan Ibrahim's wealth is believed to be much beyond that. His holdings include a 24% stake in U Mobile, one of Malaysia's major cell service providers, with additional investments in private and public companies totaling $588 million.

READ | Motorcycle-Riding Sultan Ibrahim Becomes Malaysia's New King

He also owns $4 billion worth of land in Singapore, including Tyersall Park, an expansive area adjacent to the Botanic Gardens.

The Sultan's investment portfolio stands at $1.1 billion, thanks to substantial cash flow from share and real estate transactions.

The Sultan's Global Footprint

As Sultan Ibrahim prepares to officially assume the throne today, his role, though largely ceremonial, assumes significance in Malaysia's evolving political landscape. Unlike his predecessors, Sultan Ibrahim exhibits a unique blend of flamboyance and outspokenness.

His close ties with Singapore's leadership and business associations with prominent Chinese developers position him to exert considerable influence on both domestic and foreign policy.

Sultan Ibrahim's influence extends beyond his wealth to impact the economic landscape of Malaysia. A gatekeeper for business opportunities, particularly for the Malay community, he has played a pivotal role in major projects through joint ventures with Chinese tycoons.

His business interests and alliances with Chinese investors, coupled with a special relationship with Singapore's leaders, position him as a key player in the regional economic landscape.