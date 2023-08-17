Malaysia Man Sentenced To 702 Years In Prison For Raping Daughters

The prosecution had pushed for a severe punishment due to the severe nature of the crimes.

A man in Malaysia has been sentenced to 702 years in prison along with 234 cane strokes for the rape of his two daughters. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, aged 53, pleaded guilty to raping the two girls 30 times from 2018 to 2023. They are now 12 and 15 years old. These heinous acts took place at two residences in Muar within the Johor state. One of the daughters even became pregnant as a result of the abuse, the outlet further said.

The court ruled that the sentences should run concurrently, as per the SCMP report.

The prosecution had pushed for a severe punishment due to the severe nature of the crimes, saying it inflicted life-long trauma on the children. Despite the man's claim of remorse for his actions, the judge dismissed his appeal for a lighter sentence. The judge emphasised that the offenses were extremely grave.

The judge expressed hope that the sentence would lead the man to reflect upon his actions and learn from the grievous mistakes he had committed. The man himself acknowledged his wrongdoing, stating, "I accept the punishment for my actions."

This type of lengthy prison sentence for child sex offenders is not uncommon in the Malaysian legal system. In a similar recent case, a man in Johor was sentenced to 218 years in prison and 75 cane strokes for the sexual assault and rape of his 15-year-old daughter over a period of three years.

Last month, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter.

She lodged a complaint at the Mau police station on Monday alleging that her 38-year-old father raped her in an inebriated state, the police said.