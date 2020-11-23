Lower First Dose Means More People Can Be Vaccinated Faster: AstraZeneca

Being able to vaccinate more people faster is a really a big plus, AstraZeneca's CEO said. (File)

AstraZeneca's chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said on Monday that the lower first dose of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine meant more people can be vaccinated more quickly, as the British drugmaker unveiled interim late-stage trial results.

"Being able to vaccinate more people faster is a really a big plus," he told a briefing.

The British drugmaker said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University was most effective when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, rather than as two full doses at least one month apart.

