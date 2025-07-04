"Love Is Never Wrong": Norwegian Princess As 22-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Bisexual

Maud Angelica Behn, the eldest daughter of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, has publicly come out as queer. The 22-year-old attended Oslo's Pride Parade over the weekend, where she decided to share the news. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos in which she is dressed in various colours mirroring the rainbow Pride flag. "Happy Pride from a bisexual person," she wrote in the caption of the post. "This year's Pride was absolutely amazing and there was so much love," she added.

Princess Martha Louise also attended Norway's largest LGBTIQ+ festival with her second husband, American shaman Durek Verrett. The royal took to social media to share a sweet message about her daughter's announcement.

"Love is never wrong. This Pride Month, I want to honour the courage it takes to live your truth," she wrote while sharing photos and videos from the parade.

"During Pride I see a deep capacity for love - love that doesn't ask for permission or explanation. There's something profoundly beautiful about daring to love who you love, even when the world tells you to be quiet, to shrink, or to hide. But love isn't meant to be hidden. It's meant to be celebrated, lived and shared in all its wonderful forms," she went on.

"Pride is not just about identity. It's about freedom. It's about the bravery to be fully yourself in a world that often doesn't make that easy. To everyone out there still trying to find the words or the courage: You are seen, you are loved, and you never have to apologize for who you are. Happy Pride," the Norwegian royal concluded.

Princess Martha Louise also has daughters Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah with her first husband, Ari Behn, who died by suicide in 2019. She made headlines last year after tying the knot with Durek Verrett, who claims to be a sixth-generation shaman from California. After the pair's engagement in 2023, the Norwegian princess's father, King Harald V, said that his family was "delighted to welcome" Mr Verrett, the New York Post reported.

Notably, Princess Martha Louise gave up her royal duties in 2022 to pursue alternative medicine with her partner by launching a joint business. She kept her royal title, but abdicated her official duties to "create a clearer dividing line" between her roles.

Since meeting the self-proclaimed American, the princess has reportedly claimed she can talk with angels. Her partner, on the other hand, claims he communicates with a broad range of spirits, wields ancient medicine and has a medallion that helps ward off heavy energies, spells and darkness.

Princess Martha Louise's brother, Crown Prince Haakon, will succeed his father as king.