Lobsters Put On Red List By US Group, Foodies Urged To Stop Eating It To Save Whales

American lobster is most popular among consumers. (Representational Image)

US-based environmental group Seafood Watch has added the lobster and some other species in its "red list", urging people to delete it from their food menu saying that the ropes used to fish for lobsters often entangle North Atlantic right whales, declared critically endangered both in the US and internationally according to The New York Times. The announcement was made last week and also included snow crab, Atlantic rock crab and species that are caught in pots, traps, or gillnets.

The organisation rates the sustainability of seafood using a four colour scale - from green ("Best Choice") to red ("Avoid"). Previously, the American lobster was kept under amber-coloured rating, warning seafood lovers to be aware of its harvest methods.

The need for this stringent warning was felt because the population of North American right whale has fallen drastically, with US wildlife authorities saying it faces extinction, according to NYT.

"I think consumers need to understand the impacts of the fishing practices used to catch the food that they consume," Mark Baumgartner, a marine scientist, was quoted as saying by the outlet.

From the various types of lobsters, the American lobster is most popular among consumers. These crustaceans are being caught along the US east coast and Canada since the 1800s.

However, fishermen are furious over the move. The Maine Lobstermen's Association told USA Today that their traps are regulated that they have not had an interaction with right whales in nearly 20 years.

Some politicians, like Maine Governor Janet Mills, have attacked Seafood Watch for unfairly attacking the lobster industry. "Seafood Watch is misleading consumers and businesses with this designation," Governor Mills was quoted as saying by the outlet.