Highlights: US President Donald Trump Addresses UN General Assembly

New Delhi:
Donald Trump is expected to make his case for keeping pressure on Iran in his speech at the UN.
US President Donald Trump is addressing the UN General Assembly in New York today. Trump is expected to make his case for keeping pressure on Iran, which comes in the backdrop of the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. "We'll be talking about Iran," Trump told reporters about his speech. The US president's speech to the UN General Assembly is always one of the highlights of the world body's annual get-together. But Trump is an awkward fit at an organisation designed to collaborate over the planet's problems. Last year, Trump boasted that he had "accomplished more than almost any administration" in US history. Diplomats laughed. The US will hold its presidential elections next year.
Here are the highlights from Donald Trump's speech at the UN:
- I have the immense pleasure of addressing you today.
- The United States rigorously defends customs that have made us who we are.
- If you want freedom, take pride in your country.
- If you want peace, love your nation.
- The future belongs not to globalists but to patriots.
- Jobs are being produced at a historic rate.
- We want balanced trade which is reciprocal.
- I have made clear we stand ready to complete a new trade agreement with the UK. We are working closely with PM Boris Johnson for a magnificent trade deal.
- Supply chains are relocating back to America after imposing tariffs on China.
- Hope we can reach an agreement which is balanced for both countries.
- We are also closely monitoring the situation in Hong Kong. We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader.
- I will never fail to defend America's interest.
- Iran has escalated its violence. No responsible government should subside Iran's blood lust.
- It is time for Iran to stop threatening other countries.
- America's goal is not to go with these endless wars; wars that never end.
- The US wants partners, not adversaries.