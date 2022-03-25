Live Updates: No-Confidence Motion Against Pakistan's Imran Khan Government Today

Pakistan's opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on March 8 against the Imran Khan government

The crucial session of the Pakistan National Assembly starts today, in which a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be moved. According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the house will meet at 11 am, with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. A 15-point agenda today's session issued by the Secretariat on Thursday night also includes the no-confidence motion. Acting on mutual efforts to oust Mr Khan, the opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on March 8. In the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

Mar 25, 2022 09:16 (IST)
What Pakistan's Chief Justice said on no-confidence motion
Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has said that discarding lawmakers' vote during the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be "insulting" and a member of the National Assembly cannot be barred from voting.
Mar 25, 2022 09:14 (IST)
Won't resign, says Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he wouldn't resign, rejecting opposition calls to step down ahead of a no-confidence move against him in his toughest challenge since coming to power in 2018.
Mar 25, 2022 09:10 (IST)
Imran Khan addresses nation before no-confidence motion
