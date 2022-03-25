Live Updates: No-Confidence Motion Against Pakistan's Imran Khan Government Today

New Delhi:
The crucial session of the Pakistan National Assembly starts today, in which a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be moved. According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the house will meet at 11 am, with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. A 15-point agenda today's session issued by the Secretariat on Thursday night also includes the no-confidence motion. Acting on mutual efforts to oust Mr Khan, the opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on March 8. In the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.
Here are the live updates of Pakistan's no-confidence vote:
What Pakistan's Chief Justice said on no-confidence motion
Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has said that discarding lawmakers' vote during the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be "insulting" and a member of the National Assembly cannot be barred from voting.
Won't resign, says Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he wouldn't resign, rejecting opposition calls to step down ahead of a no-confidence move against him in his toughest challenge since coming to power in 2018.
Imran Khan addresses nation before no-confidence motion
وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کا قوم کے نام اہم پیغام pic.twitter.com/abeHvXAi0Z- PTI (@PTIofficial) March 24, 2022