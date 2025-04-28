4 minutes ago
Spain Power Outage: Millions are facing a power outage in Spain, Portugal and parts of southern France. The cause for the outage was not immediately identified.
Spain's state electricity network operator Red Electrica said on X said it had managed to restore power in the north and south of the country.
Spain Power Outage Live: The blackout was reportedly caused by the fire in the south-west of France which damaged a high-voltage power line but it is yet to be ascertained.