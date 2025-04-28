Advertisement
4 minutes ago

Spain Power Outage: Millions are facing a power outage in Spain, Portugal and parts of southern France. The cause for the outage was not immediately identified.

Spain's state electricity network operator Red Electrica said on X said it had managed to restore power in the north and south of the country. 

Track for live updates: 

Apr 28, 2025 17:42 (IST)
Spain Power Outage Live: The blackout was reportedly caused by the fire in the south-west of France which damaged a high-voltage power line but it is yet to be ascertained. 

Apr 28, 2025 17:41 (IST)
Spain Power Outage Live: Rail operators said trains across Spain have stopped working because of the outage.

