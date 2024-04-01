Libya PM's Homes Targeted With RPGs, No Casualties Reported

The minister has not disclosed any further details.

The residence of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah was targeted with rocket-propelled grenades on Sunday in an attack that left no casualties, a Libyan minister told Reuters.

The minister, who spoke in condition of anonymity, confirmed in a message that the attack only caused some damage. The minister has not disclosed any further details.

Two citizens said they had heard massive explosions near the sea in Tripoli's luxury Hay Andalus neighbourhood, the home to PM Dbeibah's residence.

A citizen said that after the massive explosions were heard, heavy security forces with their vehicles were deployed around the area.

