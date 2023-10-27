Li Keqiang Dies: 5 Points On China's Pro-Reform Former Premier

He was the son of a minor party official in eastern China's Anhui province. Mr Li was a career bureaucrat before entering politics who spoke fluent English.

Li Keqiang was sent to the countryside by his family to work as a labourer during the tumultuous Cultural Revolution of 1966 to 1976.

He studied law at Peking University, where classmates say he embraced Western liberalism. But he became more orthodox after joining the Communist Party in the mid-1980s.

Under Mr Li's watch, China's economy began to slow from the dizzying heights experienced in the 1990s and 2000s.