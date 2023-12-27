Lee Sun-Kyun Dies: 5 Points On 'Parasite' Actor

The actor was born in 1975 in South Korea's Seoul, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He studied at the Korean National University of Arts. Mr Lee became well known for his performance in the medical drama 'White Tower' (2007), and he garnered recognition for starring in 'Coffee Prince' (2007).

He acted in several films and shows and became a household name in the 2010s. His shows, 'Behind The White Tower,' 'Pasta' (2010) and 'My Mister' (2018) were huge hits.

Mr Lee is most recognised for his role as Park Dong-ik, the father of the wealthy family that owns the home in the award-winning movie 'Parasite', which was released in 2019. He was awarded a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the rest of the movie cast.

Mr Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs. The investigation caused damage to the actor's reputation and he was dropped from 'No Way Out', a mystery TV series that began shooting in October, as per the BBC.