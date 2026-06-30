Lebanon Says Israeli Strike Hits South Despite Ceasefire Framework

Lebanese state media on Monday said an Israeli strike hit the country's south, despite a framework accord signed by the two countries last week aimed at securing a peace deal.

"Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting the area between the southern Lebanese towns of Qantara and Deir Seryan," the state-run National News Agency said.

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