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Lebanon Says Israeli Strike Hits South Despite Ceasefire Framework

Lebanese state media on Monday said an Israeli strike hit the country's south, despite a framework accord signed by the two countries last week aimed at securing a peace deal.

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Lebanon Says Israeli Strike Hits South Despite Ceasefire Framework

Lebanese state media on Monday said an Israeli strike hit the country's south, despite a framework accord signed by the two countries last week aimed at securing a peace deal.

"Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting the area between the southern Lebanese towns of Qantara and Deir Seryan," the state-run National News Agency said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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